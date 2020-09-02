After more than 40 years in the welding and metal-fabrication business, Barron resident Boyd McEwen, and his wife, Ann, are selling their company.
Barron-based ENPROCON, Inc., which manufactures a stainless-steel electrical junction box under the brand name of ENDURALL, has been acquired by Milwaukee-based R&B Wagner.
A key acquisition in the transaction is a computerized welding machine named after Boyd McEwen’s first welding teacher, the late Norman Jensen.
Made in the U.S. with components manufactured by Panasonic, the machine was built to McEwen’s specifications to produce the stainless steel junction boxes patented by ENPROCON in 2007.
In an interview Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, the McEwens said they planned to clear their machine shop, turn their Red Cedar Lake cabin into a year-round home, and move there after selling their rural Barron property.
In a press release from R&B Wagner, chief executive officer Michael Dover said the ENDURALL junction box “is a perfect fit for who R&B Wagner is today and where we want to go in the future.”
He said the ENDURALL “enclosures extends R&B Wagner’s potential into other critical and required electrical applications outside of illumination.”
The press release went on to say Boyd McEwen founded ENPROCON in 2007, and has run and operated the company for the last 13 years alongside his wife and business partner, Ann.
“R&B Wagner shares the same values that focus on maintaining high-quality workmanship, and customer service relations and satisfaction,” Boyd McEwen said in the release. “I hope to see R&B Wagner expand the exposure of our products into various new market sectors.”
On Monday, Aug. 31, McEwen said he would stay on as a consultant with the new owner, and added that he and R&B Wagner are negotiating with a potential major new client for ENDURALL products.
The sale of the company will conclude a more-than-40-year career in welding and metals, Boyd McEwen added. The last 13 years have been in the company of “Norman,” the computerized welding machine that produces the stainless steel boxes.
“This is a two-person operation with myself and Ann, but I consider Norman to be my right-hand man,” Boyd said.
The machine is named after the late Norman Jensen, who, with his brothers, Mel and Clarence, started a welding business in Barron now owned by Joe Weber.
“I don’t like calling the welding cell a robot, and since Norm was such a mentor, I named it after him,” McEwen said. “Norm taught me not just how to weld, but how to run a business, how to be meticulous and do things right.”
McEwen said he started tinkering with metals at the age of 11.
“I’d hang out at the (Jensen) shop, and when I reached the age of 16, Norm said, ‘that’s enough, you need to learn how to weld and do this work yourself.”
In the 1960s, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College approached Jensen and asked him to start their first welding program, and Jensen taught Boyd McEwen how to weld in night school in 1968.
Taking that skill with him into the Air Force in 1971, McEwen first worked in Mississippi. Boyd and Ann were later married, and the couple was transferred to Germany, where she worked as a stenographer and he was in a field maintenance squadron. He was also a welding instructor for members of the military who wanted to learn the trade. The couple returned to the U.S., and Boyd McEwen finished his Air Force career at Great Falls, Mont.
The McEwens came back to Barron in 1976, and Boyd started his own welding business in an old slaughterhouse south of town. In 1979, they moved to the Barron Industrial Park, but the recession of the early 1980s shrank their workforce from 23 to three. In 1983, Nesseth Brothers bought their building and equipment, and the McEwens moved the business to its current location north of Barron.
As time went on, McEwen said he put more emphasis on stainless steel products, working for clients that included McCain Foods, area cheese factories and Jennie-O Turkey Store, which hired him to build an electrical junction box for the company’s food processing plant.
After a bout with Lyme’s disease, Boyd McEwen sold the production company in 2007. By that time, he’d patented the stainless-steel electric box.
“Ann and I have been doing this ourselves ever since,” Boyd said.
Jason Horstman, the couple’s son-in-law (he’s married to their daughter, Jennifer), does tech support for ENPROCON. Jada, their daughter, helps her grandmother package the shipments.
The McEwens’ son, Aaron, worked with his father until he went to the Air Force Academy. He and his wife Laura, live in Phoenix, Ariz., with their children, Colin and Audrey.
