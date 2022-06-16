A Cornell businessman, with a downtown building investment in Ladysmith, was issued an arrest warrant in Eau Claire Circuit Court last week in three cases.
Tyrel D. Sikora, 27, has been charged with one felony count of issue of worthless checks (>$2,500), one felony count of theft in a business setting > $5,000 - $10,000 and one felony count of theft in a business setting > $10,000-$100,000.
If convicted, Sikora could be sentenced to a maximum of 19.5 years incarceration or $45,000 in fines or both.
In Eau Claire County Circuit Court on June 9 an arrest warrant was issued for Sikora.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 18 an Eau Claire police officer made contact with a reported victim regarding theft that took place in October 2021.
The victim reported being quoted $39,000 for Sikora to paint an Eau Claire residence under the business name Sikora Prime Painting and Washing LLC. The victim agreed to pay the fee up front.
Sikora has a second business in Ladysmith under the name TDS Property Investments of Ladysmith. Sikora is the new owner of the old State Bank of Ladysmith, commonly known as the Old Pioneer Bank Building. Sikora purchased the building in late December.
The work was allegedly to begin on Nov. 1. The complaint alleges Sikora did not complete one of the rooms in the home and used the wrong colors inside the home. The victim reported being upset about Sikora’s working conditions where nails were left exposed, making it dangerous for his family.
The victim emailed Sikora to advise him of the displeasure in the work being completed and the conditions.
The victim provided emails and a contract, signed by Sikora, to the officer, where he agreed to pay the victim $23,000 for the work he failed to complete. Sikora also agreed to hire painters to complete the job he was unable to complete himself.
According to the criminal complaint, Sikora allegedly asked to repay $14,844.53 to the victim.
The contract, signed April 6, stated Sikora would pay $13,000 initially to the victim by April 15 and then $2,500 each month until August to repay the $23,000 in the contract.
When the victim attempted to cash the initial $13,000 check, it was allegedly returned non-sufficient funds. Three letters were sent to Sikora to notify him the check bounced. The victim also left a letter at Sikora’s home.
In December 2021, the victim looked up Sikora on Facebook and noticed he was allegedly on vacation in a tropical location.
The officer searched on the Wisconsin court system website and found Sikora has been the defendant in several civil lawsuits. The victim spoke with Sikora’s bank and learned the bank has received numerous complaints about Sikora writing bad or worthless checks, according to the criminal complaint.
In March, Sikora allegedly paid another painter $1,447.24 to finish the work at the victim’s home. That check was returned non-sufficient funds.
The painter and victim both requested Sikora to be charged for contractor fraud.
