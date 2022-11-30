The Annual Holly Auction will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Turtleback Golf Course, Rice Lake. Come and celebrate our 25th year of raising funds for the Rice Lake United Way. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $20.
Chance games, silent auction items and boards offering experiences will be available to guests all leading up to the drawing of the $1,000 raffle ticket. Raffle tickets can be purchased from any United Way Board member for $50 or at Northwoods Promotions and Coldwell Banker in Rice Lake. The grand prize for the raffle is $1,000. Other cash prizes include $500, (2) $150, and (2) $50, as well as miscellaneous baskets. The raffle ticket is also your entrance into the Holly Auction.
The Taste of the Holly Days includes sampling of coffee, beers, wines, and food, the best holiday flavors of Northwest Wisconsin. Special Christmas tree ornaments will be available for purchase created by Rice Lake High School art students.
This year’s celebrity MC providing fundraising updates and background music is Paul Baribeau from Baribeau-915 Entertainment.
For further information or to donate, contact the United Way at 715-234-4777 or visit www.unitedwayricelake.org. If you would like to donate item(s) for the Silent Auction-convenient drop spots are located at Northwoods Promotions, Dairy State Bank (downtown Rice Lake) or Johnson Bank - Cenex Drive location.
Money raised from this event helps support the following agencies: Barron County Office on Aging, Benjamin’s House, Chippewa Valley Boy Scouts, Daybreak Respite Care, Heart Island Family Enrichment Center, Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes, Kinship, Lakeview Medical Center Hospice Care, National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, Northwest Connection Family Resources, Senior Citizens Center of Rice Lake, and West Cap.
The committee requests that all items won be paid for and taken home the evening of the event. The committee accepts credit cards, cash or checks as forms of payment.
