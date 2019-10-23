Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday, Oct. 18, that both the special primary and special election for the 7th Congressional District will be postponed to next year.
A special primary will take place the same day as Wisconsin’s 2020 Spring Primary, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, and the election, itself, will take place Tuesday, May 12.
The congressional seat was vacated in late September by former 7th Dist. U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy. The delay means that Barron County and the rest of the district will have no representation in Congress for nearly eight months.
According to the governor’s original announcement, the primary was to have taken place Dec. 30, 2019 and the special election on Jan. 27, 2020.
However, federal rules require election clerks to have final ballots in hand no later than 47 days prior to the election. With the primary and election scheduled under one month apart, the federal rule could not be met.
Primary elections next February will include both Republican and Democratic candidates. The field of candidates stood at five (for both parties) as of press time Tuesday.
Last week, Associated Press announced that Democrats Tricia Zunker, president of the Wausau School Board and a justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, had filed to run for the Dist. 7 congressional seat.
She joins Lawrence Dale, a self-employed insurance broker and Vietnam veteran, who lives in Eagle River. Lawrence, too, declared his candidacy on Oct. 14.
They join a field of candidates that now includes three Republicans, State Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua; Hudson resident Jason Church, a former aide to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson; and political newcomer Michael Opela, a hobby farmer who lives in the Marathon County community of Edgar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.