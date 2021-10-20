A Barron retail close has announced it will close at the end of October.
The Barron General Store, a overstock supply retailer, posted on its Facebook page last week: “Due to rise in shipping cost along with delays in delivery makes it impossible to bring you the great deals we are known for. Thank you to all our customers for your support.”
The store will remain open Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 30.
Owned by Teresa Lindloff and Tyler VanHelden, the Barron General Store opened in the former Greener’s Lumberyard location, 1327 18th St., in the summer of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.