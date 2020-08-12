A lifetime achievement certificate and a “Quilt of Valor” were presented to former Barron Mayor Bard Kittleson on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in a ceremony held at The Enchanted Barn, near Hillsdale.
The ceremony was attended by friends and family, as well as representatives of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
As part of the presentation, Krug read a statement by President Harry S. Truman in April 1945, recognizing the “the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country … whom, he said … have earned our undying gratitude.”
Kittleson also received a Quilt of Valor from Krug, along with a certificate that recognized him for “service and sacrifice for this nation. Though we may never know the depth of your sacrifice to protect and defend the United States, (the quilt was awarded) as a gesture of gratitude (and as a means) of honoring and comforting you.”
A U.S. Navy veteran, Kittleson later served more than three decades on the Barron City Council, including 17 years as mayor.
Made by volunteers, Quilts of Valor have been presented to area veterans on numerous occasions.
The Hay River Quilters were among numerous volunteers who made nearly 100 Quilts of Valor for returning soldiers in summer 2015, when members of the 950th Army National Guard Engineering Company returned from a year’s active duty in Afghanistan.
In January 2015, area veterans came to Monroe Manor to present a Quilt of Valor to then-92-year-old World War II veteran Ed Anderson, formerly of the town of Stanfold.
