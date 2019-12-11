Barron High School FFA members will gather today, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, to unload, sort and deliver fruit and cheese/sausage items to customers in the annual FFA fruit sale.
“If you ordered fruit from an FFA member, please contact them directly about delivery arrangements,” FFA advisor Kristin Hanson said Monday, Dec. 9.
She said a limited number of additional items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at noon Thursday, Dec. 12.
Fruit sale proceeds will help pay the cost of FFA members’ activities at the local, regional, state and national levels, Hanson added.
Among the activities are FFA leadership conferences and competitions, such as the recent National FFA Convention, the Wisconsin State FFA Convention in Madison, Agricultural Technology Contests at UW-River Falls, and state FFA Career Development seminars at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“Thanks to the generous support of the community, FFA members will be able to participate in many new activities this year,” Hanson said. “The FFA members extend a sincere thank you to all those who helped our members reach our sales goals for 2019!”
For further information, call (715) 537-5627, extension 127 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, or email Hanson at hansonk@barron.k12.wi.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.