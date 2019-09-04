Indulge your thirst for knowledge at WITC-Rice Lake’s “Learning for Life Day” Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have a growing list of topics that you have been meaning to learn about but haven’t had the right opportunity do so, this is the event for you.
Hosted at the WITC-Rice Lake Conference Center, this event has something for everyone. The day-long event will provide learners of all ages the opportunity to explore a wide variety of new and interesting topics.
There are 16 topics to choose from in four breakout sessions. Breakout sessions include:
• Chair Stretching for Everyone, presented by Jodi Olney, health promotion coordinator and personal trainer/fitness instructor.
• History of Barron County, presented by Jeffrey S. French, county administrator.
• Fire Safety in Your Home, presented by Mike Hover, WITC EMS and fire instructor.
• Scams and You, presented by Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
• Amazing Bogs, presented by Nikki Jansen, executive director at Friends of the Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary, Inc.
• How We Got to the Moon, presented by Jim Adams, retired teacher.
• Downsize Your Home and Simplify Your Life, presented by Sarah Metcalf, professional organizer, SRM Organizing LLC.
• Help Yourself to Better Health, presented by Peggy Schmidt, MSN caregiver specialist/health promotion coordinator, ADRC.
• Pickleball: Fun, Fellowship and Great Exercise, presented by Jim Adams, retired teacher.
• Foreign Language, presented by James Richie, foreign language instructor.
• Fall Sausage and Venison Kickoff, presented by Louis E. Muench and/or Louis K. Muench of Louie’s Finer Meats.
• Intro to Wills & Trusts, presented by Susan Miley, attorney.
• Hiking Tips and Trails in the Region, presented by Tim McRaith, Ice Age Trail volunteer.
• Know Your Renaissance Artists, presented by John Loy, history teacher at Chetek-Weyerhauser School District.
• Barron County Sheriff’s Department K-9, presented by Deputy Chris Allen and K9 Koda.
• Back and Sciatica Pain, presented by Erik Larson, Spooner Physical Therapy.
Register by Sept. 16 at witc.edu/learn. The cost to attend is $37.50 or $24.30 for those 62 and up. Lunch is included in the cost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.