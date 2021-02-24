When it started operating a decade ago, Barron County’s “Criminal Justice Collaborating Council” was looking for ways to control a burgeoning population in the county jail, lower criminal justice costs but, at the same time, maintain the public’s safety.
Some measurable progress toward those goals was one of the topics discussed at the council’s bimonthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
The group includes members who include law enforcement, judges, prosecutors, public defenders, Health and Human Service workers, county supervisors and administrators, and citizens.
The group heard a report from Barron County’s probation office supervisor, Stephanie Schmidt. She discussed policy changes designed to keep dangerous offenders in jail while keeping track of nonviolent cases with the goal of returning ex-offenders to productive lives.
The probation office has focused on the idea that “some (incarcerations) could set people back” rather than help them.
“Our priority is … those who just have substance abuse violations,” Schmidt told the group. These offenders are likely to stay in the community while they and their probation agents focus on substance abuse treatment, she added.
If a defendant is charged with what Schmidt called a “non-assaultive misdemeanor,” such as shoplifting or check forgery “we will evaluate them and may not put them in custody,” she added.
All felony charges will involve custody, Schmidt added.
However, felony cases will also be evaluated “if we revoke (probation) and the alternative is prison,” she said. “Our Department of Corrections secretary, and our governor, are working hard on not having ‘crime-less’ inmates in prison,” and avoid incarcerating those with technical (probation/parole) violations, Schmidt added.
If revocations involve serving time, the focus from now on will be on short term jail sentences as opposed to re-imprisonment, she said.
Committee members asked questions and made comments on Schmidt’s report.
Twenty-six offenders are now under probation hold, primarily for substance-related offenses, and 19 face revocation, Schmidt said.
“When you say revoke, does that mean they go back to jail?” asked Louie Okey, County Board chair.
Schmidt said that would be the case with some, but not all, of the revoked cases.
Reducing the number of jail inmates “was a goal of this group when it was created,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. “We’ve done some of that with (alternative) programming and, in my opinion, the goal has been reached.”
Diversion and treatment courts have helped in the process, the group learned. Schmidt said candidates for the alternative courts are “risk-scored” to determine the likelihood that they would re-offend. Only “lower scored” defendants are admitted to the programs, the group was told.
Jeff French, county administrator, said the defendants haven’t been the only ones to see benefits from the program.
“We’ve calculated things like avoided overtime, less stress, less time off (for criminal justice employees),” he said. The benefits fan out across departments and budgets, French added..
