The Barron County Pro Rodeo is among 27 organizations to receive tourism grants through a state program.
The Barron County Pro Rodeo, one of Wisconsin's premier rodeo events, will receive a $36,500 grant to make needed on-site improvements and update technology to better serve their national audience, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Tony Evers.
The rodeo is held at the Barron County Fairgrounds in Rice Lake. This year’s event is Sept. 9-10.
“We've prioritized major investments in Wisconsin's tourism industry, because it's at the core of our local economies, helping to promote local festivals and events, support small businesses, restaurants, and hotels, showcase our outdoor recreation opportunities, and so much more,” said Gov. Evers. “From Green Bay to Hayward to Wisconsin Dells, these capital infrastructure projects will help ensure Wisconsin's tourism industry—and all the industries that depend on it—continue to be a strong part of our economy.”
Created and announced by Gov. Evers in August of 2021, the Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and grants can be used to build, expand, or maintain buildings, travel-related infrastructure, or public attractions. The grants awarded range from $29,000 to the maximum of $3.5 million, and due to significant interest in the program, additional funding was allocated to support more projects across the state.
Among others in northwest Wisconsin receiving grants are the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, which is getting $762,750 to help with the development of the Mt. Telemark Village.
The Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward will receive a $42,174.29 grant to make updates to museum facilities, including carpet replacement.
The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will receive a $30,000 grant to create a Championship Disc Golf Course to attract new visitors, as well as tournaments and other events. Additionally, in the winter seasons, the course has been specifically designed to be used for snowshoeing and ski trails, with the ability to host regional and national meets.
