A total of 536 hot meals were prepared for Barron County’s senior citizens on St. Patrick’s Day (Thursday, March 17, 2022), according to officials at the county’s Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC).
The meals were prepared in a kitchen at Cameron-based Ventures Unlimited, LLC, a nonprofit that employs and serves the needs of about 150 physically and/or mentally-challenged adults.
“And when I started working in this job (four and one-half years ago, in fall of 2017), 300 meals was a lot,” said Jennifer Jako, who directs the ADRC from a Barron office that also serves older citizens in Rusk and Washburn counties.
“With the pandemic, and the increase in (the county’s) aging population, we know we can’t put (a larger kitchen) off indefinitely,” Jako said Monday, March 21, 2022.
If the demand for meals continues to increase, the county may be forced to put senior citizens on a waiting list, she added.
Although ADRC will continue to prepare and deliver meals out of Cameron, agency leaders know that the need outgrew the capacity at Ventures long ago, and county authorities have been trying to figure out what to do about it for well over two years.
During that time, the county Commission on Aging has looked at relocating its kitchen to the former Ann Street School in Rice Lake. The county owns the building and surrounding grounds, and took possession of the property when the Rice Lake School District stopped leasing it nearly a year ago.
Later, ADRC pursued a government grant that would help pay to demolish the school and build a new facility that would house an enlarged kitchen and other county health human services facilities.
Although change is still coming, it’s probably going to look different than what county authorities had envisioned up to now, according to information shared at the Commission on Aging’s regular monthly meeting.
ADRC did not get the grant it had hoped for, and “we are re-assessing our plans,” Jako said.
What this means for the future of the Ann Street School is a question that will also have to be answered in the near future, she added.
It’s likely to become a topic for discussion at future meetings of the Commission on Aging (whose next meeting is May 17), as well as the County Board of Supervisors Property and Executive committees. Their next scheduled meetings are, respectively, Monday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 6.
COVID-19 stimulus funds are likely to play an important role in whatever future decisions are made about a kitchen facility, Jako added.
“Two things have (recently) happened,” she said. “We have received funds from ARPA (the American Rescue Plan Act) that are part of the funding we normally receive under the Older American Act.”
According to estimates, ADRC is scheduled to get $237,554 in ARPA funds through the Older Americans Act pipeline.
“These ARPA dollars are separate from what the county is getting (an estimated $8,750,000),” Jako added. “We are still discussing if county ARPA money could support a kitchen project.”
But ADRC is only one of the agencies that are (or may be) targeted for the county’s stimulus money.
“The two main targets (for that money) are the (county) Housing Authority, which wants to renovate apartment buildings, and rehabbing snowmobile & all-terrain vehicle bridges,” Jako said.
Attending the March 15 meeting of the Commission on Aging were supervisors Pam Fall, John Banks, Bert Skinner and Robert Anderson, as well as citizen members Karen Novotny, Sharon Rollins, Dave Skrupky and Cheryl Hakseth.
