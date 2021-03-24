The Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club will sponsor its semiannual hunter education class the week of Monday, April 12, through Saturday, April 17.
All students will be required to preregister, which will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club, 1604 23-24-1/2 St., Rice Lake.
Students will need to provide the following upon registration: a $10 tuition fee, parent’s signature (if the student is under 18) and student’s Department of Natural Resources customer identification number. Those who have not yet obtained a free DNR customer ID should contact the Wisconsin DNR, prior to registration, at 608-266-2621.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, class size will be limited to the first 12 registrants. Classes will be held Monday through Friday, April 13–17, (except Wednesday, April 15), from 6–9 p.m., and April 18, from 9 a.m. until noon.
For more information, contact Mark Shore at 715-491-1163.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.