With the guidance of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Barron Area School District has helped conduct contact tracing "from two cases (of COVID-19) in our community within our schools," according to Diane Tremblay, school district administrator.
An announcement was posted on the district's social media site Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
The first indication of a possible COVID-19 case surfaced during the third week of September, but both the district and the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services initially declined comment.
Read the Oct. 7 edition of the News-Shield for further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.