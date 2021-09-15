People who showed up on La Salle Avenue for Barron Fall Fest last Saturday might just end up seeing themselves on TV next year, as part of an hour-long special celebrating the fall season in Wisconsin, according to local and state sources.
A plan that was in the works over the past two years came to fruition last week as a film crew from “Discover Wisconsin” visited Barron County to take video of Fall Fest activities, as well as other tourist and visitor destinations in the area.
“Barron will be one of the segments on our special,” said AnaElise Beckman, producer for Madison-based Discover Wisconsin.
“Discover Wisconsin approached the Barron Tourism Commission a couple of years ago, but the (COVID-19) pandemic cancelled most of the activities they wanted to shoot last year,” said Ann Matheny, a member of both the Barron Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Commission.
Commission members Matheny and Kelli Rasmussen told Beckman and her crew about where to find some fall activities in the area.
“Last week, we went to Dragsmith Farms and the Country Lane Pantry Farmer’s Market (both in the town of Barron),” Beckman said.
“We enjoyed watching how they worked on produce at Dragsmith Farms. The Farmers Market turnout was a lot bigger than we expected – that was exciting and fun.”
Discover Wisconsin also paid a visit to the Church Barn last Thursday evening for the Chamber Wine & Beer tasting. On Saturday, the film crew visited Anderson Park Saturday for the Fall Fest chalk art contest, then spent some time at the vendor sale and live music performance on La Salle Avenue before visiting the Barron Youth Hockey fundraising Golf Tournament at Rolling Oaks.
“Our goal would be to have the final product out by fall of 2022,” Beckman said. “Editing begins in October.”
To watch previous Discover Wisconsin programs, visit www.discoverwisconsin.com and click the “episodes” button.
“We also have a YouTube channel,” Beckman said.
Chamber pleased with turnout
In spite of the fact that the parade had to be cancelled (there were only 12 entries when the decision was made), Fall Fest 2021 was a success, Matheny said.
“The Wine and Beer tasting was very well attended,” she said. “People came from as far away as Birchwood.”
Based on door prize tickets, there were 147 people in attendance Thursday evening, she added.
“But we know the total attendance was ‘way above that,” Matheny said.
The Fall Fest business decorating contest had 11 entries, including Thrivent Financial; Monroe Manor; Sterling Bank; Johnson, Agen, Kupferschmidt tax preparation; Subway; Jennie-O Turkey Store; Swant Graber Motors; The General Store; Sensible Solutions Care Clinic; Barron Electric Cooperative; and Barron City Hall.
