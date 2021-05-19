It takes a lot of hard work to run a local summer festival – especially after an absence of two years.
Cameron resident Denise Paddock, a 32-year veteran field technician for Rice Lake-based Cooper Engineering is helping to coordinate Camerama Days 2021.
She said that the process has had its challenges, but that willing volunteers and cooperating organizations are helping to lighten the load as Camerama 2021 approaches on June 4, 5 and 6.
“I have been involved with Camerama by volunteering in concessions, ticket sales, (and other tasks),” Paddock said Monday, May 17.
“I helped the previous board by organizing the slow pitch tournament for them,” she added.
When former Civic Club leaders decided to step aside (“after several years of hard work,” Paddock noted), she and Sharon Rouse (former owner of Roush’s Sports Bar & Grill) “decided to try and pick up where they left off,” she added.
Roush, who sold her business (which is about to reopen May 22 as the Z Bar) is the president of the Civic Club, while Paddock serves as secretary-treasurer, and they have both been working to revive the festival.
But Camerama wouldn’t be possible without help, Paddock noted.
“The Cameron Fire Department, led by Mitch Hansen and Jim Lundeen, organize the horse pull and grilled chicken dinner that we hold on Sunday (June 6),” she said. “Tim Gerber and Cara Duerkop, (Community Bank of Cameron) had volunteered to organize the parade for Camerama in 2019 and for future Cameramas.
Pieper Marsh American Legion Post 194 helps kick off the slow pitch softball tournament “with the National Anthem and the raising of the Flag,” Paddock said.
Boy Scout Troop 52 covered our entire food concessions schedule, which is a huge part of our weekend.”
Local business pitched in as well. Shannon’s Crossroads Café provided a meeting place and space for prepping and storing concession food, as well as sponsoring a crew of family and friends for beer concessions.
Other beer stand volunteers came from Roush’s, Cameron House, Ben and Maggie’s, the Cameron Fire Department, and family and friends.
“Several businesses made monetary donations that got everything rolling,” she added.
After a year under the shadow of COVID-19, planners got a late start getting ready for this year’s event, Paddock said.
“Some people had already made other plans, and it took longer to line up a schedule,” she said. Most of the planning “was done mostly with phone calls and text messages. We finally got our flyers done last week, and we are now just starting to line up volunteers for the weekend.”
Denise and her husband, Don, live in Cameron. They have two children, Derek and Daynen, and three grandchildren.
