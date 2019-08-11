A Chippewa County man is in the Barron County Jail facing felony drug charges after a Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, arrest in Rice Lake.
A criminal complaint filed Friday, Aug. 9, said defendant Michael S. Randhawa-Johnson, 30, of Cornell, pictured, was arrested after police found what later tests showed were three ounces of marijuana, 10 ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 17 cartridges containing an 80 percent solution of THC oil, and sheets containing 420 individual hits of LSD.
The arrest took place after police received a tip that the defendant was in town and had visited "known drug houses."
For more, see the Aug. 14 issue of the Barron News-Shield.
