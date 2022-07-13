Summer is heating up and so is “fair fever” for the annual mid-summer tradition at the Barron County Fairgrounds in Rice Lake from July 20-24.
This year’s county fair slogan is “Catch the fair fever!” That includes traditional shows and attractions and some new daily features.
Grandstand entertainment starts Wednesday, July 20, and continues Thursday with harness horse racing, starting at 7 p.m. both nights. Admission is $5.
Friday’s main events are the crowning of the Fairest of the Fair at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Gigantic Demo Derby at 8 p.m. Admission is $15, and $5 for children ages 15 and under.
Saturday starts with the Cops and Robbers Donut Dash 5K at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Shop with a Cop program.
Saturday’s grandstand entertainment is the Gigantic Truck, Tractor, Mini Rod Pull Extravaganza.
Admission is $15, and $5 for children ages 15 and under.
The fair concludes Sunday, with the last grandstand event being the deaf horse pull.
Daily features include Mobile Glass Studios glass blowing, Tactical Escape Room and the Granpa Cratchet puppet show.
Spectrum Carnival rides will be operating, starting from 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Gate admission to the fairgrounds is $20 for a season pass or $6 daily for those age 16 and older. Children’s admission prices are $10 for a season pass or $3 daily. Children age 5 and under get in free.
Kid’s day is Thursday, when everyone age 15 and under gets in free and all rides are $2 each.
Seniors 62 “or better” get in for $4 on Friday until 4 p.m.
Active duty military personnel get free entry with military ID.
For the full schedule of events, see the full page ad elsewhere in this week’s issue or visit barroncountyfair.com.
