A 45-year-old man was booked into the Barron County Jail early Saturday morning, March 20, 2021, on multiple charges that include pointing a gun and endangering safety, following an all-night standoff with law enforcement officers from Barron and Polk counties, according to Barron County dispatch and jail records.
The incident began shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, and, eventually, involved the Barron County Sheriff's Department Emergency Response Team as well as deputies from both Barron and Polk counties.
