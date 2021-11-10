Friends of the Ridgeland Area Library will, once again, host their annual Spirits in the Night wine and craft beer tasting fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Ridgeland Community Center.

The evening includes food, a variety of wines and beers, raffles and a silent auction.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at Security Bank, 100 Main St. or Ray’s Market, 102 Tonnar St.

Tickets may also be purchased from members of the Ridgeland Library Board.