The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, March 30, for substantial upgrades to buildings across the Barron Area School District.
The high school pep band will kick off the event at 5:45 p.m., with the ceremony starting at 6 p.m. at the high school commons. There will be a number of speakers and cake and ice cream will be served.
Work is expected to begin in April on improvements for Woodland Elementary School and for the construction of a new high school gymnasium. The gym is expected to be completed in November.
Ridgeland-Dallas and Almena elementary schools are slated for upgrades this summer. Improvements for the middle school and high schools will also start this summer and last through the next school year.
The project is tied to $24.5 million in bonding that was narrowly approved by district voters in a referendum in April of 2021.
At the district’s Board of Education meeting on Monday, March 21, Superintendent Diane Tremblay said the project was still on-budget.
The District reports that 60 percent of the project has been awarded to contractors within 50 miles of Barron.
School Board Meeting
At Monday’s meeting the school board took the following actions, among others:
• Approved retirements of 2nd grade teacher Susan Wohlk, 8th grade math teacher Janelle Nelson and 3rd grade teacher Lori Trowbridge.
• Approved resignations of elementary principal Jennifer Clemens, middle school football coach Jon Thompson, special education program aide Karen Hanson and Montessori instructional aide Christy Nelson.
• Approved staffing recommendations for Clemens, high school English and AP teacher; Jordan Haas, clerical and IMC aide; Hannah Mueller, school nurse; Chelslyn Randolph, special education program aide; Kara Metheny, special education program aide; Travis Gunther, C-team softball coach; Jason White, substitute custodian/aide; Broderick Schneider, summer help; Clare Klang, speech language pathologist; and Carly Moline, special education ID teacher at Woodland.
• Approved staff transfers of Stephanie Linsmeyer to 3rd grade teacher at Ridgeland-Dallas and Mariah Greenlee to 1st grade teacher at Woodland.
• Approved a WIAA girls hockey co-op team.
• Approved Bloomer School District’s request to join the WIAA boys Icemen hockey team.
