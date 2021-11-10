The onset of colder weather means a busy schedule for the Prairie Farm Area Lions Club.
Within the next three months, the club members will hold:
• A gun raffle fundraiser to help start the Wisconsin gun-deer season, planned for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
• The annual “Christmas Cares” project for needy Prairie Farm area youngsters and families, including a food and toy distribution on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021
• The sixth annual “Fun On the Flowage” wintertime event on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Two of the activities are joint projects. Christmas Cares includes the cooperation of the Lions and the Prairie Farm Ladies Civic Club, while Fun On the Flowage is a cooperative effort of the Lions and Alfalfa Fest, which holds a “Polar Plunge” fundraiser – in which volunteers take pledges and then jump through a hole in the ice (cut by the Lions Club) on the Hay River Flowage.
Winners of the gun raffle will be announced at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Gosnell’s Packer Inn. Eleven guns will be raffled, and the grand prize is a Tikka TX3 300 Win Mag rifle, or $750 cash. Lions Club members are selling tickets for the event.
Club member Bart Gosnell said that he and other Lions Club members are in the process of seeking donations from companies such as Jennie-O Turkey Store, Con-Agra, and Nuto Farm Supply, among others.
The club also needs new toys for ages 11-under, which can be dropped off at the Packer Inn or Security Bank, Prairie Farm.
Food boxes will be filled on Saturday evening, Dec. 10, and the food distribution will take place the following day, Dec. 11.
“We’re transitioning away from quantity to quality with the food this year,” Gosnell said. “We want to be sure each family gets a turkey, or a ham, together with the other (donated items).”
Club member Bud Cadman is the contact for the food project, he added.
Change is also coming for the February Fun On the Flowage event, which will include an “ugly truck parade” in addition to traditional ice-cutting and other continuing events.
The main fundraising emphasis is changing, too, Gosnell added.
“Over the first five years, our goal was ‘Take Back the Lake,’” he said.
The idea was to raise enough money to dredge the flowage and improve it as a fishing habitat. However, the club members learned that if the Prairie Farm dam fails, the village, which owns the facility, doesn’t have the resources to repair or replace it.
“No one else in authority wants to take over the dam, either,” he said.
As a result, the Lions hope to re-focus their fundraising efforts on building an all-weather pavilion at the park.
