Interested persons who can pass a criminal background check can learn about how law enforcement operates by attending the Barron County Sheriff’s Department’s Citizen Law Enforcement Academy, on five Wednesday mornings starting Sept. 20, 2023.
According to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Capt. Jason Hagen, the program will take place at the Barron County Justice Center. There is no charge.
Topics that will be covered during the academy may include, but are not limited to:
• Police canine demonstration.
• Drug presentation.
• Crime Scene Investigation.
• Use of Force Continuum /Shoot – don’t shoot scenarios.
• Emergency Response Team including Armored Vehicle, tactical gear, robot, drone, and thermal capabilities demonstrations.
• Court System, presented by a judge.
After it starts Sept. 20, the academy will also hold sessions Oct. 4 and 18, and on Nov. 1 and 15.
Fitzgerald and Hagen noted that dates and times may change depending on the subject, equipment availability, or emergency situations.
A background check will be performed for each registrant, Fitzgerald and Hagen noted. The class is closed to convicted felons and anyone with a misdemeanor conviction over the past five years.
An online application form is available on the Sheriff’s Department website under the Information Tab at www.barronsheriff.org.
Citizens may also register by contacting Fitzgerald at (715) 637-6737 or email at chris.fitzgerald@co.barron.wi.us, or Hagen at (715) 637-6870 or email at jason.hagen@co.barron.wi.us.
Completed applications should be emailed to Hagen or Fitzgerald.
The Citizen Law Enforcement Academy is offered twice a year, with sessions in spring and fall.
