Barron County Economic Development Corporation held its 25th annual Business Awards Banquet at Das Lach Haus in Cumberland on Thursday, April 21.
Four businesses received some overdue recognition, as the event returned from a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Wenger Distributing, of Cameron, was awarded for Outstanding Growth.
“We were actually going to give them that award two years ago,” said BCEDC director Dave Armstrong.
He said the company’s growth was evident in their expansion in 2018.
The company has been in business since 1985, distributing a wide variety of dairy products. Wenger has 12 employees.
The Longevity Award was given to Mastercraft Industries, of Rice Lake.
The millwork business was started by Henry Halvorson and three brothers, Henry, Herb and Miles Johnston in 1946. Today, as home to Holiday Kitchens, the facility is one of the largest custom cabinet manufacturers in the U.S.A. with 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 200 employees.
The Small Business Development Center at UW-Eau Claire was awarded as Exceptional Partner.
Armstrong said the BCEDC works in tandem with the center to help startups and other businesses.
Darcy Musil, owner of Two Sisters Boutique in Rice Lake, was honored as Entrepreneur of the Year.
Armstrong said it has been fun to watch Musil go through BCEDC’s startup program, grow her business and, most recently, buy a building in downtown Rice Lake for her boutique.
“She is doing wonderful,” said Armstrong.
Speakers at the event included James Schmidt, UW-EC Chancellor, and Scott Hodek, economist and section chief for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Office of Economic Advisors.
Armstrong said much of his office’s efforts remain on increasing the local workforce, housing and childcare options. He also highlighted immigration success to address workforce shortages.
