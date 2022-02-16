Longtime Barron resident and businessman, David B. Barta, 69, Sarona, Wis., died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home. Barta is best remembered in Barron for his association with the Erickson Insurance Agency, which he purchased and ran for 45 years.
In later years, Barta and his wife Diana built, owned and operated Brentwood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Involved in community affairs, he was a board member and past president and vice-president of Family Services, and belonged to the Barron Area Education Foundation and Barron Kiwanis. He also volunteered to deliver Meals on Wheels.
Barta was born in Rice Lake July 16, 1952, to Loran and Ruth (Knutson) Barta. He was a 1970 graduate of Rice Lake High School. He then enrolled at UW-Barron County Campus and WITC-Rice Lake before entering the United States Air Force. Later honorably discharged, he worked for Johnson Truck Bodies before entering the insurance business.
He married Diana Welch Dec. 31, 1997, in Eau Claire. She survives him in death along with three children, two step-grandchildren, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, one brother and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loran and Ruth Barta.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. at the Maranatha Evangelical Free Church, Rice Lake, Rev. DuWayne Petersen officiating with interment at Nora Cemetery, where full military rites will be accorded by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
His complete obituary appears elsewhere in this issue of the paper.
