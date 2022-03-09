Sign up is open for free private well testing in Barron County as part of a major water quality study.
County public health and conservation officials are asking residents to sign up in order to test for levels of nitrates, various metals and other indicators of water quality.
Water samples from 800 wells throughout the county will be collected over two years. The water samples will be used to identify and track groundwater quality and concerns.
“Barron County is lucky to have a lot of groundwater,” says Barron County Conservationist Tyler Gruetzmacher. “It is important that we understand what is happening with the groundwater in our area to make sure it is clean and safe.”
To help with the project, Barron County is partnering with the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point Groundwater Center. The Groundwater Center will create a contact list from wells constructed after 1990. Starting in 1990, well records contain a Wisconsin unique well number. This number gives information on well construction, such as depth, that is important. Wells will also be selected based on their location in the County.
“Our goal is to get samples from every corner of the county,” Gruetzmacher states. “We will be inviting people to help us based on where their well is located and what kind of soil and geology is found in that area.”
Some of the most susceptible areas are near waterways and other places with sandstone formations.
Areas along the Hwy. 53 corridor and in the northeastern part of the county happen to be some of the places most at risk of contamination.
Residents who own wells that qualify will receive letters in the mail in March inviting them to join the project. Those who agree to help will be mailed a sampling kit and instructions in May.
There is no cost for the sampling. This free test is valued at $110.
Samples will be tested for nitrate, chloride, total hardness, conductivity, alkalinity, pH, arsenic, iron, manganese, lead, copper, zinc, calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium, and sulfate. Locations to drop off completed water samples will be set up around the county. Samples will be analyzed at the state-certified Water and Environmental Analysis Lab.
Well owners who participate will receive a copy of their test results and information about what the results mean. Groundwater Center staff will host meetings to answer questions and to provide information. An online dashboard will provide group results. Data will only be displayed generically. No personally identifying information will be released.
A final summary will be available to the public and can help guide future decisions about Barron County’s groundwater.
Barron County has abundant groundwater supplies; however, these are replenished mainly by rain and snow melt that soaks into the ground. As a result, activities that occur here in Barron County have the potential to contaminate groundwater due to relatively quick recharge rates. There may also be naturally occurring contaminants found in well water that result from the soils or geology that groundwater is stored or transported in.
Some contaminants may be a concern for health, while others may contribute to taste, color, or odor issues associated with well water.
Agriculture increases the risk of nitrate contamination.
According to the Wisconsin Legislature’s Task Force on Water Quality 2019 report, “Although nitrate is a naturally occurring compound, studies have linked exposure to high levels of nitrate in drinking water to negative health effects, especially in infants. Nitrate contamination can originate from various sources, including manure, failing septic systems, and runoff from agricultural land treated with nitrogen fertilizers.”
A UW study published last October found that nitrate pollution in drinking water is linked to negative health outcomes that are costing people in Wisconsin between $23 million and $80 million in annual medical expenses.
The study was inspired in part by one done in Chippewa County in 2016. That study found nitrates at levels of health concern in about a quarter of wells tested. Another element of concern was manganese, which has impacted some municipal wells in recent years, such as in Rice Lake in 2016 and Dallas in 2021. Other testing targets are chloride, which comes from septic contamination and road salt; as well as phosphorus, which is not a major concern in terms of health but does impact surface water quality.
For more information, contact (715) 537-6315 or email tyler.gruetzmacher@co.barron.wi.us.
