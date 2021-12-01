On Tuesday evening, Nov. 23, 2021, the VFW Post 8512 Auxiliary chapter was busy helping Santa get ready for Christmas.
With the help of a number of volunteers, 200 stockings were stuffed for Santa to deliver to some of our military in Kuwait. The stockings were made by Auxiliary members and other volunteers. Items in the stockings were contributed thanks to the efforts of many area residents and businesses.
They included contributing snacks and candy, hot and cold drink mixes, toiletries, puzzle books, cards and other games.
With the help of many hands, the stockings were quickly completed and packed for Santa to deliver.
A big thank you goes out to all of those who in any way contributed – from bringing items to put in the stockings, monetary donations, as well as help with making and stuffing this year’s stockings. Your generosity will provide a little cheer for our soldiers away from home at Christmas.
A very happy and blessed holiday season to all of you from the Auxiliary.
