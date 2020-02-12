Give your child a head start on education! The Barron Area School District invites all children ages birth to 5, who are not enrolled in school, and live in the area to participate in screening and registration day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the Woodland Elementary School in Barron. This event is free, and Spanish and Somali interpreters will be available.
The screening process is a quick and simple check of how children are growing and developing. Your child will participate in learning activities along with receiving hearing and vision screening. The school nurse, speech and language therapists, school psychologists, and early childhood staff will be available throughout the day.
The Barron County Birth-3 program will also have specialists available to screen children ages birth - 3 years old. Several community agencies will share valuable information about the Barron Area School District and all of the early education options available.
Information from the Birth to 5-year-old Screening is important to your child’s future school success. After the screening, you will know how your child is growing, developing, and learning.
Pre-registration is requested by calling Ashley at 537-5621, ext. 333 and scheduling an appointment.
