A landowner in northern Dunn County is working with state and federal agricultural agencies to increase the presence of pollinating plants on his land, according to a recent press release from the Madison office of the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The land belongs to town of Sheridan resident Mike Wold, whose property is along 1300th Avenue in Dunn County, in a section of hilly and partly wooded country southwest of Ridgeland, Wis
According to the NRCS’ June edition of “Successes from the Field,” Wold “took time out to assess his cropping operation coming off unprecedented high commodity prices -- he knew something had to change.”
The property owner “realized he couldn’t change the majority of his farm’s sandier soils, but he could alter his farm’s environmental footprint,” reported Tivoli Gough, state public affairs specialist for NRCS’ Madison office.
Wold’s property has a diversity of soils, from irrigated sands to silt loams, where he grows a crop rotation of conventional soybeans, food grade soybeans, small grains, corn and kidney beans.
“The operation has lands with bedrock near the soil surface and lands near rivers, streams and wetlands, leaving room for surface and groundwater quality contamination and the potential to make a positive difference,” Gough reported.
There are potential concerns about the diverse landscape, “but (Wold) is doing a great job of taking steps to improve the environmental footprint of his operation,” she added.
According to Gough, Wold contacted the USDA Farm Service Agency and enrolled some of his acreage in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). While completing the conservation planning, he wanted to help local pollinators, too.
“So, he chose to plant a mix of native grasses and flowers to enhance the site for pollinating insects,” Gough reported.
When Wold talked with USDA about enhancing the economic return of the acres enrolled in the CRP, a new element entered the discussion -- the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program.
Wold “decided he would enroll (in the DNR program) to open the property up to public access, allowing all users to enjoy,” Gough added.
“As (Wold) witnessed the wildlife usage increasing, he also noticed his income level rising. Mike started looking closer at other nonprofitable acres on his farm,” she said.
Finding other areas with historically low production, Wold converted them to pollinator friendly habitats, partnering with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service through the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP).
“Mike is leading by example, as an active member in the Hay River Farmer-Led Watershed,” Gough reported. “His experiences are paving the way for additional producers to … realize more bushels don’t always mean more dollars.”
Wold crunched some more numbers and, eventually, enrolled additional acres in the Farm Service Agency’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. The goals: increase profitability and improve water quality.
In 2019, Wold partnered with local conservation staff to look at nitrogen efficiency on his irrigated lands. He has also been experimenting with cover crops on various soil types, crops and application methods.
“(Wold) plans to pursue EQIP again to move his operation into a no-till system with cover crops … and … would like to explore nutrient management or nutrient budgets within his operation, improving his farm’s soil health and long-term environmental benefits even further,” Gough reported.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.