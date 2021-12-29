A big thank you to the residents of the Town of Barron that donated generously to this year’s United Fund drive. This year was one of our best year’s for donations with $6,369.50 given to 30 charitable organizations of your choice. The checks have been sent to local, state, and federal organizations that do much good with your donations.
