Halloween has come and gone and Christmas is not far behind. With that in mind, the Almena VFW Auxiliary will once again be filling stockings for Soldiers for Santa and are seeking assistance in filling those stockings.
The stockings will be filled with toiletries such as toothpaste, razors, nail clippers, shampoo, lotion, (travel size), socks, puzzle books, candy (no chocolate please), snacks, apple cider/hot chocolate mix packages, magazines, hand warmers, sunscreen and gloves as an example. Monetary donations are also accepted.
This year Santa will be delivering the stockings to Kuwait. A number of elves have been busy sewing the stockings for the soldiers so please help us fill all of them.
Items can be dropped off at the Almena Vet’s Club or if you know a member of the Auxiliary, feel free to contact them and drop them with them. The stockings will be filled at the Nov. 23 meeting of the Auxiliary. Let’s send a little Christmas cheer to our men and women serving overseas to thank them and let them know they are not forgotten.
