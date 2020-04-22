By Dale Hanson, Barron County Farmers Union
It was the poet Robert Burns who first penned “The best laid plans of mice and men.” Made famous by John Steinbeck two centuries later in Of Mice and Men, it none-the-less seems appropriate for this time.
April 22 is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The Barron County Farmers Union Chapter was planning to use the significance of this anniversary to sponsor activities that promote sustainability, renewable energy, and other issues relating to our natural resources. They decided to take on this effort because Farmers Union has always prioritized the environment, along with family farms, rural communities, and other issues, and because the origins of Earth Day can be traced to this area.
The founder of Earth Day was Gaylord Nelson, a native of Clear Lake. After college and law school, Nelson served in the military in WW II. He was elected to the Wisconsin State Senate in 1948 and governor in 1959. In the four years he served as governor he earned the label of “Wisconsin’s Conservation Governor.” In 1963 Gaylord Nelson was elected to the United States Senate.
In the 1960s Nelson noticed the attention and success that demonstrations and protests on the Vietnam War, women’s rights, the environment and more received. He realized a nationwide public display of support would draw attention to environmental issues. He set a date, got the word out, and on April 22, 1970, more than 20 million Americans participated in the first Earth Day.
The success of the first Earth Day could not be ignored by the public, by members of Congress and legislatures around the country. In 1970, after Earth Day, the Environmental Protection Agency was formed and the Clean Air Act was passed. In 1972 the Clean Water Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act were passed. In 1973 the Endangered Species Act was passed, and in 1974 the Safe Drinking Water Act was passed. Gaylord Nelson was realizing his goal and dream of a country that cared about its natural resources. Other accomplishments included protecting hiking trails like the Pacific Crest Trail, the Ice Age Trail, and the Appalachian Trail, helping ban DDT in 1974, and creating the Youth Conservation Corps. Nelson remained in the U.S. Senate until 1980, after which he worked with the Wilderness Society and other environmental groups.
The environmental issues that Gaylord Nelson faced in 1970 included water and air pollution, endangered wildlife, hazardous wastes, and more. Fifty years later we still face those same problems along with the realization that climate change is the greatest environmental threat we have ever faced. The effects of climate change do not come on as quickly as a pandemic, however if we do nothing now, climate change can be equally devastating.
Plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day have been postponed for now. Plans were made to help schools with their Earth Day activities, invite Gaylord Nelson’s daughter to come to Barron County, and plan a renewable energy fair. Like we often say, “the best laid plans of mice and men.”
One project was completed before we were sequestered to our homes. That was a contest to create a logo featuring the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and Barron County. Of 56 entries received, the first place logo, pictured above, was created by Kathryn Jackson of Barron.
We appreciate the sponsors of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day including the Jennie-O Turkey Store, WESTconsin Credit Union, Barron Electric Co-op, and XCEL Energy.
