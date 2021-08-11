After years working in restaurants throughout the Midwest, Chris Pirelli is back where he started, delivering fresh, hot pizza, grinders and more to the Barron area.
Papa Pirelli’s Pizza & Grinders opened this past week in Barron at the former Caddy Shack and Uptown Pizza on La Salle Avenue.
Pirelli grew up on a farm near Cameron. But when his grandpa sold it, he needed a new job. At age 18, Pirelli started delivering pizzas for Uptown, and worked there from 1993 to 2000 under then-owner Connie Field.
“I know this town like the back of my hand, every back alley and garage door,” said Pirelli, whose passion for food is as obvious as his thick moustache.
“I love food. I love cooking. I enjoy taking care of people and making people smile,” he said.
At age 25 Pirelli headed to Eau Claire and started a long journey working for chain restaurants including Applebees, TGI Fridays, Green Mill, Jimmy Johns, Red Robin and Old Chicago.
“I’m good with burgers and I’m good with pizza, but pizza is my passion,” he said.
Pirelli worked as a manager and organized the opening of new restaurant locations. Pirelli moved around to Minnesota, Indiana, Nebraska, Kansas, but was looking for an avenue to return home. He’s got four children and wanted to settle down closer to family.
When Uptown Pizza went up for sale in 2018, he wanted to buy it, but wasn’t quite ready.
But this year he had his ducks in a row and approached Caddy Shack about the possibility. Owners Scott and Katie Bernard were open to the idea and they struck a deal.
“They wanted to sell, and that was a blessing for me,” said Pirelli.
Pirelli has updated the menu to make it his own.
The deluxe pizza is Papa’s Pride and four are named for his children—To The Max (meat lovers), Ali’s East Coast (Italian), The Gigi (bacon cheeseburger) and the Lili Lu (vegetarian).
“It’s what each of them like to eat,” he explained
The menu also has a half dozen grinders to choose from, plus a gyro, salads, and starters like parmesan bites, cheese curds and fried breadsticks. But Pirelli’s specialty might actually be the rollos—or calzones. There’s Papa’s 7, Papa’s Fire and Veggie.
There’s also a kids menu. And don’t forget about dessert. There’s cinnamon twists, chocolate molten lava cake, cheese cake, fudge cake and a warm chocolate chip cookie. Customers can enjoy anything ala mode, as the restaurant stocks a variety of Cedar Crest ice cream flavors, too.
There’s a variety of beverages, including both Pepsi and Coke products. The Barron City Council approved a beer and wine license Tuesday, Aug. 10, though Pirelli said he doesn’t know yet when he’ll put it to use.
He’s already got other ideas in the works, including seasonal specials, cold sandwiches, pasta, lunch specials. He said additional outdoor seating could be a possibility in the future.
Pirelli said he’s fortunate to have carried over a staff of about 10 people from Caddy Shack, including full-timers Danny Akenson and Bobbi June.
“I’m really proud of them,” said Pirelli. “They make it easy for me.”
Pirelli said many people have taken him under their wing and helped him succeed in the food and hospitality industry, and he wants to pass that on.
“I want them to be proud to work at Papa Pirelli’s,” he said. “It’s a point of pride. I think the food will speak for itself, but so will our people.”
Papa Pirelli’s offers a take-and-bake menu, par bake and catering. There are two company cars for delivery, which is available within a 5-mile radius of Barron, including Cameron. Delivery is free during August and will be just a $1 charge after that, with a $10 minimum order.
Pirelli said online ordering will soon be available at papapirellis.com, and he plans to have an app too. A phone call works as well at 715-418-2095.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
