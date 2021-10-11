Barron County Public Health is reporting five more COVID-19 related deaths. Three individuals in their 80s, one in their 70s, and one in their 50s.
Four of the five deaths were in people who were not vaccinated. The deaths occurred in August and September. It is not immediately clear why the deaths were not reported sooner.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Barron County is now 90 people.
“Our hearts go out to all those touched by these losses, said Barron County Public Health Officer Laura Sauve. “We continue to take this virus seriously. We ask that the community does so too.”
Studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that vaccinated people were nearly five times less likely to get infected and ten times less likely to get so sick they ended up in the hospital. Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, showing that vaccines continue to provide powerful protection, even against the delta variant.
Public Health continues to urge everyone who is not vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. They also encourage getting a booster dose you fit into a recommended group for boosters. In addition to getting vaccinated, it is also important to take other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when indoors, stay home when you feel sick, and avoid large indoor gatherings.
To find a vaccine near you, visit www.vaccinefinder.org. To see if you qualify for a booster dose, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health website. For more information or questions about COVID-19, dial 2-1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.