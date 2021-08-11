The Barron Chamber of Commerce will host the famous singing duo of Warren Petryk and Tim Stevens, The Memories, when the community celebrates its annual Business and Industry Day tonight, Aug. 11, in Barron at Anderson Park.
This year the Chamber is honoring its city employees. The Memories’ concert, beginning at 6 p.m., will follow a 5:45 recognition program. City employees and their families will be treated to a complimentary dinner prior to the program. Others are welcome to share dinner with the employees at a small cost. Everyone will share a free ice cream treat.
For more than 40 years The Memories have entertained audiences across the country. With their unique harmonies and great songs, this Wisconsin-based duo is made up of Warren Petryk and Tim Stevens.
Performing at fairs & festivals, community concerts and company & corporate events – The Memories continue to deliver a show has been described as “Music, Laughter, and Wonderful Times.” These guys are true pros. You hear it in their voices and see it with the way they connect with each and every audience they perform for. If you enjoy music and showmanship done right, then you are going to enjoy The Memories. The concert ends at 8 p.m.
