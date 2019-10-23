The 2019-2020 Ridgeland royalty will host a craft/vendor fair and soup luncheon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Ridgeland Community Center.
Once again, the luncheon will include two main courses, including Gerry Donath’s chicken dumpling soup and Anna Lien’s chili, along with breadsticks, coffee. water or lemonade, and bars for dessert.
Royalty kids along with parents will help serve food and carry items in and out for crafters and vendors.
About 25 to 30 vendors are expected to attend.
For the royalty members, the luncheon and vendor fair are part of a busy schedule in the community, according to coordinator Anna Lien.
The girls and their parents help other clubs in the community as well, such as Ridgeland area library’s reading and craft day with area children, a supper for area veterans, and a meal served by the local snowmobile/ATV club during the club’s annual vintage show.
This year’s Ridgeland royalty includes Miss Ridgeland, Katie Shelton, daughter of Marilyn and Kraig Shelton, Prairie Farm; First Princess Elle Mark, daughter of Ron and Laura Mark, Dallas; Junior Miss Olivia Bever, daughter of Joe and Alyssa Bever, Ridgeland; Junior Miss First Princess Jada Kahl, daughter of Bridgette Kahl, Prairie Farm; Little Miss Natalie Ellefson, daughter of Briana and Robbie Jo Ellefson, New Auburn; and Little Miss First Princess MaryAnne Selkow, daughter of Anthony and Mandy Selkow, Prairie Farm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.