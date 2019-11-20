First of two parts
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its annual “school district report cards” on Nov. 12, 2019.
Based on standard tests taken by students throughout the state of Wisconsin, the annual report cards are determined by a set of guidelines that measure:
• How much progress students make from year to year.
• Whether certain groups (like students from poor families, minorities and non-English speakers) are keeping up.
• How well the districts prepare students for life after high school graduation.
• How districts keep students on task, such as the rate of test participation, truancy and school dropout rates.
Report cards were based on the following scores:
• 83-100, “significantly exceeds expectations.”
• 73 to 82.9, “exceeds expectations.”
• 63 to 72.9, “meets expectations.”
• 53 to 62.9, “meets few expectations.”
• 0 to 52.9, “fails to meet expectations.”
Barron Area School District — This year’s overall score of 68.9 was marginally better than the previous year, although Barron scored slightly lower than the previous year in “overall student achievement, a score of 52.5 compared to last year’s 54.5. That score was lower than the state average of 62.3
District growth was marginally lower as well, 62.2 this year and 65.1 last year. The state average is 66.
Barron performed strongly in “closing gaps” between student subgroups (those with disabilities, from economically disadvantaged families or who are English language learners). Its score of 70.6 was ahead of the state average of 68.8, and higher than last year’s 67.4
Barron also improved in preparing students for study after high school, a score of 84.8 -- exactly the same as the state average and four points ahead of last year’s 81.9
Cameron School District — As a whole, this year’s score of 73.0 was only marginally lower than last year’s 73.2.
Student achievement was 66.1 compared to 71.8 last year, closing gaps was higher at 74.4 compared to last year’s 67.0, and the Cameron district was ahead of the state average for graduation/attendance with score of 86.5, better than last year and, also, ahead of the state average.
Prairie Farm — The overall score of 78.4 was above last year’s 74.4.
The district tied its score of 63.0 for student achievement, posted stronger scores for district growth, 76.5 versus 70.8, and closing gaps, 82.7 as opposed to 74.2.
There was a slight decline in the graduation/attendance score, 88.4 as opposed to 89.8 last year. But Prairie Farm was ahead of the state average both years.
Next week: Delving into the details.
