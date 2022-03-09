An early St. Patrick’s Day Brunch for the Chetek Area After Five and the Rice Lake Women’s Connection will be held on Tuesday, March 15, at 9 a.m. with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m. at The Moose Lodge located at 402 E. Newton St. in Rice Lake. “Wearin’ of the Green” is suggested.
The brunch is open to ALL LADIES; there are no membership dues. The ladies of the Moose Lodge will be serving zucchini brunch pie, muffins, fruit, and a beverage for a cost of $10.
Kim Ammann, a veterinarian from the Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital, will be explaining their mission of rescuing birds.
Chuckie O’Leary from Merrill, Wis., will talk about dealing with her son’s rebellious teen years in her talk entitled “A Life-Saving Story.”
Reservations or cancellations can be made by calling Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or e-mailing her at bamillerman@chibardun.net by Friday, March 11.
Stonecroft is an international women’s outreach headquartered in Kansas City,Mo.
