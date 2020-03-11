The Barron Federated Music Club is happy to announce up to three $500 scholarships for Barron students to attend a music camp. They are given in memory of Marion E. Jerome, who was a strong supporter of music in the Barron community and schools. To be eligible, students need to be in grades 7 - 11 and part of the Barron Area School District.
Auditions will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 3:45 p.m. in the Barron High School choir room. Students may audition in the areas of piano, voice, instrumental or dance. Applications may be obtained from vocal or instrumental teachers at the middle school or high school, or from Lori Wiegrefe, 136 South 14th Street Barron WI 54812. Applications are due by Wednesday, April 8.
For more information, contact Lori at 715-637-5555.
