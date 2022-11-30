Amanda Holten, of the Montessori School in Almena, was honored this month during the Spotlight on Staff as part of the Barron Area School District Board of Education meeting on Nov. 21.
According to a proclamation from the district:
“Every single person is in awe of what this classroom of 30 students ages 3-6 looks like. It is absolutely amazing to observe such young children concentrating, being respectful to one another, cleaning up after themselves, using manners, and writing cursive, all at the same time. Everyone is working on something different, yet the entire room is a cohesive and peaceful harmony.
“Amanda exhibits all the qualities any parent, child, principal, or observer would want to see from a teacher. She is strong, yet compassionate. She is both firm and gentle. She will push a child to the limit and quietly stand nearby to celebrate the success or assist with just the one step missing from the process.
“Amanda spends time outside of the classroom coming up with ways to make the environment better for the children and to make their lives more complete. She is constantly finding treasures to purchase for the classroom because she loves to see the children enjoy her gifts. She does this locally as well as along her travels across the country. She’s always thinking of the children and how she can interest them.
“What she has cultivated is an environment in which parents pay thousands of dollars per year at private Montessori schools. Amanda takes all students at all levels and gives them the tools they need to be successful! She is nothing shy of amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.