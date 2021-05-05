The Barron Federated Music Club is celebrating National Music Week May 3 – 9 with the theme “Music…is a Storyteller.”
The club held a regularly scheduled meeting at the Barron Public Library Monday, May 3, with a program by Lisa Kuebli, Library Director, who spoke about current books in the library telling stories of musicians. In addition, members were given ‘make and take’ bags (courtesy of the library and club) in order to create their own music themed thank you cards.
At the conclusion of the meeting, a new roster of officers was installed for the 2021-22 program year. They are: Ruth Anderson, President; Judy Folstad, Treasurer; Kathee Yamada, Secretary and Heidi O Hong, Advisor. Heidi was recognized as the outgoing President by Barron club members.
The library has coloring pages for adults and children honoring National Music Week. They are available for pickup at the library. Churches in our community are asked to play, or sing, the hymn; “I Love to Tell the Story” in recognizing NMW this Sunday. The National Federation of Music Clubs asks members to keep music in America and celebrate and honor music as a vital part of our lives as each of us has a story to tell.
The Barron FMC gives up to three $500 music scholarships to Barron Area School District students in judged auditions. At the Collage Concert at Barron High School Monday night, Audrey Bigler was awarded a scholarship to be used at the Shell Lake Arts Camp this summer. The club thanks The community for their continued support of these scholarships by attending various fundraisers the club conducts over the year.
“Music speaks to us, oftentimes, when words are inadequate. We are grateful for those who compose, arrange, perform, are poets, dancers, instrumentalists, conductors and teachers, who share their talent with the world. The Barron club hopes that you thank a musician, a music teacher, or someone in your life who has influenced your appreciation, understanding, and love of music during this special week. Happy National Music Week!”
