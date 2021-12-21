Barron County saw new COVID-19 cases drop this past week. But health officials are urging more precaution than ever with the highly contagious Omicron variant spreading in Wisconsin.
“We are at another critical moment in this pandemic,” said state health secretary Karen Timberlake. “The omicron variant of COVID 19 has been detected and is anticipated to cause a rapid increase in disease activity in our state in the coming weeks.”
As of Monday 19 cases of Omicron had been identified in Wisconsin, but trends across the country and the world indicate it will soon overtake Delta as the dominant variant.
In Barron County, reported new cases of COVID-19 numbered 143 in the week up to Monday, Dec. 20. That is down from 247 the previous week.
To slow the spread of the Omicron variant, DHS is urging all Wisconsinites to take the following actions immediately:
Get vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.
Wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces when others are present who do not live with you.
Celebrate safely over the holidays by keeping gatherings small, getting tested before visiting others, and staying home if you have any symptoms.
“What each of us chooses to do in the next few weeks really matters,” said Timberlake. “There is a serious risk that increased numbers of covid 19 cases will overwhelm an already-strained health care system.”
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for DHS, said that vaccine immunity wanes after 6 months, so those who have not gotten their booster shot should do so.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider in your community, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
Vaccines are available at health care providers and pharmacies by appointment. Barron County Public Health offers walk-in vaccinations Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. at the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Avenue, Barron.
COVID-19 testing is available at Mayo Clinic, Marshfield Clinic, Prevea, Cumberland Healthcare, CVS and Walgreens. UW Eau Claire-Barron County offers antigen testing Tuesdays and Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Timberlake concluded, “We have the tools to turn back the pandemic, we just need to use them.”
