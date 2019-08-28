There will be five new faces in classrooms at Prairie Farm schools as the new school year begins.
The new teachers were asked by the News-Shield to share information about themselves. Four responded as of press time Tuesday Aug. 27, 2019.
Karen Wilber, general music and choral music
Born in Black River Falls and raised in Blair, Wis., Wilber graduated from Menomonie High School in 1990.
In 1996, she earned an undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, with a major in German and a minor in music. In 2003, she added a second bachelor’s degree at UW-Eau Claire, in music.
Wilber obtained a master’s degree in education at St. Mary’s University, Minnesota, in 2019.
Prior to her new job in Prairie Farm, Wilber taught general music at Riverview Middle School, Barron.
About coming to Prairie Farm, Wilber said, “I was seeking full-time work, and hoping that this position would open up again someday.”
Wilber and her husband, Robert, have lived in Prairie Farm since 2005.
“I am founder and director of Harmony School of Music and Prairie Farm Playhouse Community Theater,” she said. “When not teaching or directing, I love acting!”
Austin Mahlum, high school mathematics.
A native of Holmen, Wis., and a graduate of Holmen High School in 2010, Mahlum earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics education from Viterbo University, La Crosse, in 2014, and finished his master’s (in math) at the University of North Dakoa, Grand Forks, in 2018.
Prior to coming to Prairie Farm, Mahlum split his time substitute teaching in the La Crosse area and attending graduate school.
“I like rural communities,” he said. “The (Prairie Farm) area is quite beautiful and reminds me of home quite a bit.”
In his spare time, Mahlum likes “to learn more about mathematics (particularly in the area of Algebraic Topology), play modern board/card/tabletop games, play music on my instruments, and play/watch sports (especially football, soccer, and hockey).
Daphne Kroells Grade 1 teacher.
Krolls grew up in the St. Paul suburb of Woodbury, Minn., and is also a graduate of Woodbury High School. In spring 2019, she earned an undergraduate degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, with a minor in mathematics education.
Krolls was a student teacher at Prairie Farm Elementary School in spring 2019.
“I was in first grade with Mrs. Schlosser!” she said. “I also have experience tutoring, teaching swimming lessons, lifeguarding and nannying.
“I love the students, staff, and parents at Prairie Farm,” Krolls added. “It is such a welcoming and friendly environment. I am excited to be back!”
Krolls said she enjoys returning to Minnesota for family weekend visits.
“In my free time, I enjoy baking, arts and crafts, and being outside. My favorite sport is swimming,” she said.
Ashlie Kneifl, Grade 1 teacher.
Raised in nearby Sand Creek, Kneifl is a 2004 graduate of Colfax High School. She then moved on to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where she earned an undergraduate degree (in 2009) in elementary education with a minor in early childhood education, and, later, a master’s in education. She later earned a credential in Montessori elementary education at St. Catherine’s University, Minnesota.
Kneifl most recently worked as a multi-age 4K and kindergarten teacher at Montessori Children’s House, Rice Lake.
As for her reasons to come to Prairie Farm, she said, “I went to school in a small school district and have always wanted to work in one! I was looking for a new challenge outside of the Montessori philosophy and Prairie Farm seemed like the perfect fit.”
Kneifl and her husband, Mike, have been married 10 years. They are the parents of two children, Liam, 6, and Lucie, 1.
“In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, quilting, reading, and going to the races at local race tracks,” she said.
