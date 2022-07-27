The Cameron Public Library will open at a special, early time on Tuesday, Aug. 2, for a special program. People of all ages are invited to a presentation from monarch butterfly enthusiast, Nancy Keeler, who will share her experience and wisdom about monarchs at 10 a.m. If nature cooperates, attendees will witness a chrysalis transform into a butterfly. The library is located at 506 Main Street in Cameron. For more information, contact the library by phone, 715-458-2267, or email, cameronpl@cameronpl.org.
