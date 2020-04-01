Beginning immediately, the Barron County Shopper will be printed on a monthly basis.
The publication, which is delivered to more than 6,000 households in Almena, Barron, Dallas, Hillsdale, Ridgeland and Prairie Farm free of charge, will be distributed on the second Friday of each month.
The publication had been distributed on a weekly basis for decades. However, current economic conditions made printing a weekly shopper prohibitive.
“Under this new format, we will continue to deliver great value to our advertisers without an increase in advertising rates,” publisher Mark Bell said. “We will also continue to offer discounts for advertisers who wish to promote their business in both the Barron News-Shield and the Barron County Shopper.”
