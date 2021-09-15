The 15th annual Fall “Honor the Fallen” fundraiser and motorcycle ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, with activities planned over several days.
The event starts Wednesday, Sept. 22, when all raffles will be on site at the Drop Zone Bar and Grill through Saturday, Sept 25.
The Drop Zone is offering a dinner special and music on Friday, Sept. 24, from 6-9 p.m. There will be a free pop-rock music performance by Sean and Ian Okamoto of Hayward. They are sponsored by Marquardt Motors of Chippewa Falls.
The Saturday, Sept. 25, events will be held in three phases, all at the Drop Zone Bar and Grill.
Phase 1 will include a breakfast by and for Women with Courage Foundation from 8-11 a.m. Breakfast will include eggs, sausage, French toast sticks, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls and beverage with affordable prices. The ride registration will be from 8-11 a.m.
Phase 2 will include the motorcycle ride beginning at 11 a.m. and covering about 95 miles in Rusk, Barron, Washburn and Sawyer counties with two scheduled stops in Birchwood at Blue Gill Bar and Bear Tracks Bar & Grill, both on Main Street, and in Exeland at Buckhorn Bar, on Main Street. The riders will return approximately 4 p.m. A donation when registering for the ride of $15 per person or $25 per couple is suggested.
Phase 3 takes place after returning to the VMA/Drop Zone. A chicken dinner will be offered starting at 3:30 p.m. at affordable prices. Those will be posted for all who attend at that time. Raffle tickets will be on sale throughout the day, many not requiring participants to be present to win. Raffle drawings will begin about 90 minutes after the return of the riders to allow time for the meal and raffle purchases. The VMA “$100/BIG TICKET” drawing will begin at 6 p.m. The event/raffles should wrap up by 7:30 p.m.
It will be a fun filled week with all proceeds supporting Women with Courage Foundation, Veteran Programs and the Community, according to Ladysmith AmVets Post 127 Commander John Vacho.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.