A house in rural Prairie Farm was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, Feb. 10. The fire at 404 11th St. was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Prairie Farm-Sheridan and Dallas-Sioux Creek fire departments responded. The structure is a total loss. The property is owned by Rodney and Ann Burton. This story will be updated.

