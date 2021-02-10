A house in rural Prairie Farm was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, Feb. 10. The fire at 404 11th St. was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Prairie Farm-Sheridan and Dallas-Sioux Creek fire departments responded. The structure is a total loss. The property is owned by Rodney and Ann Burton. This story will be updated.
Fire destroys house near Prairie Farm
- Photos by Ryan Urban, Barron News-Shield
