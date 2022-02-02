When Ryan Soltau started his own welding business he figured being his own boss would allow for more golfing.
“I went golfing that first week. After that I was putting in 80-hour weeks,” he said with a laugh.
Still, Soltau is taking on more. He and his wife, Ashly, purchased N-Tech in Barron last fall. Now doing business as Northwest Metal Innovators, the Soltaus are hoping to keep expanding.
It’s a homecoming for Soltau, who grew up in Barron and is a Turtle Lake High School grad. He first got into welding while helping his dad, Al Dwyer, work on derby cars. His mother is Jackie Dwyer.
Soltau got his professional start working in shipyards in Door County. Later he worked for OEM Fabricators in Woodville and for Precision Pipeline for five years.
It was during that time at Precision Pipeline that he decided to go off on his own. It was then he started Ryan’s Welding & Fab in Bloomer.
The shop does jobs big and small. Right now, Soltau and crew are working on forestry equipment, asphalt equipment and incinerators. Soltau was involved in a project on the I-74 Bridge between Iowa and Illinois. Soltau’s next big project involves replacing the Spooner dam.
“You never know what you’re going to come across day-to-day. The phone always brings something new,” said Soltau.
He added, “I get a lot of phone calls when no one else wants to do it or is afraid to do it.”
Soltau had contracted N-Tech for some work in recent years, and one day asked for a tour of the facility. It was a time when Soltau again had bigger ambitions.
“I wanted to do something different. I knew I wanted it to be bigger, more machines, more precise,” he said.
After the tour, Soltau said he wanted to buy the place.
The Nesseths figured Soltau wanted to use just part of the massive facility.
But Soltau insisted, “No, I wanted to buy the whole thing.”
Ashley joined for another tour a couple weeks later.
Her response was a bit less enthusiastic, saying only, “I don’t want to talk about it right now. It’s a lot to take in.”
It took many months to work out the details, but Ryan and Ashly closed the deal in September.
Ashly, formally a dental assistant, is now at NMI every work day. Ryan is splitting time between Bloomer and Barron, but he is planning to transition to working in Barron more in the future. They live in Bloomer and have twin 4-year-old daughters, Charlotte and Olivia.
Since assuming ownership, they have been learning the N-Tech product line and making improvements to the facility. Machinery and lighting have been updated, and they’re planning to upgrade windows and give the exterior a fresh coat of paint.
Spring and fall are the busy seasons in the manure handling industry. In between, NMI is planning to expand and diversify the business. Brandon Erickson has come over from Ryan’s Welding to be NMI’s manager of operations. Clinton and Clifton Nesseth are continuing to help out in making the transition.
Soltau said he’d like to pursue government projects and have NMI be a sort of job shop for the Barron area in welding, fabricating, shearing, plasma cutting, powder coating and more.
Soltau said people are welcome to stop by the shop at 5 Berger Avenue and say hi, as he’s happy to be back in Barron.
“It’s a sense of home,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.