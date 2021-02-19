Two people were injured, one seriously, after the buggy they were riding in was struck by a truck on Hwy. M near the Barron-Washburn county line Thursday evening, Feb. 18, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
At 6:44 p.m. the Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a truck crashing into a horse and buggy on Hwy. M near 30th Avenue.
Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department along with a Washburn County Deputy, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance, Rice Lake Fire Department, Birchwood Fire Department and the Life Link Helicopter all responded to the scene.
Initial investigation shows that a horse and buggy traveling north on Hwy. M was struck by a truck that was also traveling north on Hwy M. The buggy had operating rear lights.
One subject in the buggy, a 17-year-old, was flown from the scene to an area hospital in serious condition and the other occupant, a 16-year-old, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake with minor injuries.
The driver of the truck was treated and released at the scene.
Names of those involved have not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
This is the second such incident to occur on that stretch of Highway M in the past few months. Five children were injured when their horse and buggy were struck from behind by a pickup truck Monday, Dec. 7, on Hwy. M near the Barron and Washburn county line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.