What better way to spend the longest day of the year than by filling it with music? That’s just what the Barron community did Monday, June 21, celebrating Make Music Day.
Organizer Mo Tollman said the event was “a total success for our first in person event. My hope is this will become an annual event for our community!”
Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, the event is now held on the same day in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries, according to www.makemusicday.org.
Barron’s celebration began with several performances at the Barron Senior Center/American Legion.
MCing the event was Larry Jerome, who said the day would be dedicated to the memory of the late Chuck Nelson, an influential figure in the community, including at the American Legion/Senior Center, where the performance was held.
“Chuck has been very active in the community,” said Jerome. “Chuck was extremely patriotic, very, very involved in the American Legion and also the VFW. He was a strong Christian man. He loved this country.”
Performances reflected those values as people young and old sang, with everyone on their feet for a closing rendition of “God Bless America.”
Other performances throughout the day included:
• Lenore Berg and Norm Yamada at Barron Care & Rehab and Monroe Manor.
• Jason Dirkes at Barron County Development Services Inc.
• Barron Federated Music Club members at Parklawn and Berger-Woodland apartments.
• Northwoods Percussion Drum Circle at Anderson Park.
Tollman said that anyone who wants more information or to get involved next year’s Make Music Day is welcome to contact her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.