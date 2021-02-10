Give your child a head-start on education! The Barron Area School District invites all children ages birth to 5 who are not enrolled in school and live in the area to participate in screening and registration day on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the Woodland Elementary School in Barron. This event is free, and Spanish and Somali interpreters will be available.
The screening process is a quick and simple check of how children are growing and developing. Your child will participate in learning activities along with receiving hearing and vision screening. The school nurse, speech and language therapists, school psychologists, and early childhood staff will be available throughout the day.
Information from the birth to 5-year-old screening is important to your child’s future school success. After the screening, you will know how your child is growing, developing, and learning. Barron Area Schools are happy to support your child’s future success!
The Barron County Birth-3 program will schedule virtual appointments for children ages birth - 3 years old. Community booths will be set up to share valuable information about the Barron Area School District and early education options available for your child.
To ensure kids stay in school through this pandemic, the school will continue with risk mitigation practices. They ask that ONE parent accompany the child who will be screened and that any siblings remain at home. Mask wearing is also required. Hand sanitizer will be readily available.
Pre-registration is requested by calling Ashley at 537-5621, ext. 301 and scheduling an appointment.
